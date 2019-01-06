China plays constructive role in safeguarding peace, security in Africa: Chinese FM

China has played a unique and constructive role in safeguarding peace and promoting security in Africa, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi here on Friday during a joint press conference with his Burkina Faso counterpart Alpha Barry.



Wang said that peace serves as the prerequisite and guarantee for the development of the African continent, adding that China has long been mediating in hot-spot issues in Africa and encouraging Africans to solve their problems in their own way.



China consistently supports the United Nations' (UN) peacekeeping operations in the region, and has recently called for an open debate over the issue as the Security Council's rotating president, aiming to bring more global attention to the peace and security of the continent.



Wang also said that China has stepped up support for Africa's peace and security under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, including the building of the African Standby Force and the African Capacity for Immediate Response to Crisis.



China is concerned about the security challenges facing the Sahel region and appreciates the efforts of the Group of Five for the Sahel (G5 Sahel), namely Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger to safeguard peace and stability in the region, Wang said.



He added that China backs the UN's necessary financial support for the G5 Sahel joint force, and has offered necessary military assistance to G5 Sahel member states through bilateral channels.



China will continue to pay close attention to peace and security in Africa, and do its best to safeguard peace and promote security in the region, Wang said.

