5 injured in bus stop blast in Santiago, Chile

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/6 7:57:44

Police inspect the scene after a blast at a bus stop injuring five people in Santiago, capital of Chile, Jan. 4, 2019. (Xinhua/Jorge Villegas)


 

Police inspect the scene after a blast at a bus stop injuring five people in Santiago, capital of Chile, Jan. 4, 2019. (Xinhua/Jorge Villegas)


 

Police inspect the scene after a blast at a bus stop injuring five people in Santiago, capital of Chile, Jan. 4, 2019. (Xinhua/Jorge Villegas)


 

Police inspect the scene after a blast at a bus stop injuring five people in Santiago, capital of Chile, Jan. 4, 2019. (Xinhua/Jorge Villegas)


 

Police inspect the scene after a blast at a bus stop injuring five people in Santiago, capital of Chile, Jan. 4, 2019. (Xinhua/Jorge Villegas)


 

Police inspect the scene after a blast at a bus stop injuring five people in Santiago, capital of Chile, Jan. 4, 2019. (Xinhua/Jorge Villegas)


 

Posted in: AMERICAS
blog comments powered by Disqus