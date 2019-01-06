U.S. stocks end higher amid Fed's signals of gentler monetary policy, strong job data

A trader works at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, Jan. 4, 2019. U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, finishing the week on a high note, after tech stocks surged, job market retained strength and U.S. Federal Reserve chair hinted at slower monetary tightening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 746.94 points, or 3.29 percent, dramatically higher to 23,433.16. The S&P 500 jumped up 84.05 points, or 3.43 percent, to 2,531.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index surged 275.35 points, or 4.26 percent to 6,738.86. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
