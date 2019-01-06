Tourists visit Ice-Snow World in Harbin

Tourists visit the Ice-Snow World in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2019. The 35th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists visit the Ice-Snow World in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2019. The 35th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A tourist takes photo of the Ice-Snow World in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2019. The 35th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists try ice slide at the Ice-Snow World in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2019. The 35th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Tourists take selfies at the Ice-Snow World in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2019. The 35th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Tourists pose for a group photo at the Ice-Snow World in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2019. The 35th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

