Sancheoneo Ice Festival held in Hwacheon, South Korea

A tourist puts a bait into an ice hole to fish for trouts during the Sancheoneo Ice Festival in Hwacheon, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2019. As one of the biggest winter events in South Korea, the annual three-week festival draws people to the frozen Hwacheon river, where organizers drill fishing holes in the ice and release trouts into the river during the festival period. This year the festival lasts from Jan. 5 to Jan. 27. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

A boy fishes for trouts on a frozen river during the Sancheoneo Ice Festival in Hwacheon, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Tourists warm themselves up before catching trouts with bare hands near a frozen river during the Sancheoneo Ice Festival in Hwacheon, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

People fish for trouts on a frozen river during the Sancheoneo Ice Festival in Hwacheon, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

People fish for trouts on a frozen river during the Sancheoneo Ice Festival in Hwacheon, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

People fish for trouts on a frozen river during the Sancheoneo Ice Festival in Hwacheon, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

A woman shows a trout she caught on a frozen river during the Sancheoneo Ice Festival in Hwacheon, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

People enjoy grilled trouts by the side of a frozen river during the Sancheoneo Ice Festival in Hwacheon, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

A woman passes a trout she caught with bare hands to a friend during the Sancheoneo Ice Festival in Hwacheon, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

A man holds a trout with his mouth in a river during the Sancheoneo Ice Festival in Hwacheon, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)