Visitors enjoy themselves at Supercandy Pop-Up Museum in Germany

Two girls take photos at the Supercandy Pop-Up Museum in Cologne, Germany, on Jan. 4, 2019. With a total area of 1,200 square meters and more than 20 interactive installations for photographs, the museum has attracted lots of visitors, especially young people, since its opening in September 2018, according to the museum CEO Frank Karch. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

