Longer Fuxing bullet train starts operation

Photo taken on Jan. 5, 2019 shows a new Fuxing bullet train running on the Beijing-Shanghai line arriving at Nanjing South Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. A longer Fuxing bullet train started running on the Beijing-Shanghai line Saturday at noon. The new train, with a designed speed of 350 km per hour, has 17 carriages, one carriage longer than the Fuxing trains currently in use. (Xinhua/Su Yang)

