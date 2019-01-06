One-China principle lays political foundation for China-Burkina Faso relations: Chinese FM

China and Burkina Faso agreed that the one-China principle is the political foundation of bilateral relations and they would unwaveringly stick to it, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Friday during a conference with his counterpart Alpha Barry.



Last May, President Roch Marc Christian Kabore made a major strategic decision and restored diplomatic relations with China after 24 years. Burkina Faso has returned to the correct position of recognizing the one-China principle and opened a new chapter in the history of bilateral relations, said Wang.



This is a wise choice in line with the international consensus and the trend of the times. It will bring important opportunities and broad prospects for the long-term development of Burkina Faso and the well-being of its people, Wang added.



In just over half a year since the resumption of diplomatic ties, bilateral relations have made important progress.



Last September, President Kabore paid an official visit to China and attended the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation for the first time. The two heads of state reached important consensus on promoting the development of bilateral relations.



Exchanges at all levels have been rapidly restored and cooperation in various fields has been launched. The two sides have formulated a three-year framework agreement on comprehensive cooperation and signed several important cooperation documents.



China's agricultural training experts and medical team are already working in Burkina Faso, with a number of major projects underway. Humanitarian food aid from China will also arrive in the near future to help the people of Burkina Faso cope with the temporary food shortage.



Both sides are satisfied with the progress of bilateral relations with full confidence in the prospects of future cooperation. We all agree that the one-China principle is the political foundation of bilateral relations and must be unwaveringly upheld, Wang said.



Both countries agreed to strengthen communication and coordination in international affairs, uphold multilateralism and jointly safeguard the overall and long-term interests of developing countries, Wang added.

