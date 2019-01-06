2019 Dakar Rally Race to kick off in Lima, Peru

(190106) -- LIMA, Jan. 6, 2019 -- The emblem of Dakar Rally is seen on a window of the accreditation building before the 2019 Dakar Rally Race, Lima, Peru, on Jan. 5, 2019. The 41st edition of Dakar Rally Race will take place in Peru from January 6 to 17, 2019 with a start and finish both in Lima. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

(190106) -- LIMA, Jan. 6, 2019 -- Chinese driver Han Wei of Geely auto team reacts outside the technical check-up area before the 2019 Dakar Rally Race, Lima, Peru, on Jan. 5, 2019. The 41st edition of Dakar Rally Race will take place in Peru from January 6 to 17, 2019 with a start and finish both in Lima. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

(190106) -- LIMA, Jan. 6, 2019 -- Staff members work at the technical check-up area before the 2019 Dakar Rally Race, Lima, Peru, on Jan. 5, 2019. The 41st edition of Dakar Rally Race will take place in Peru from January 6 to 17, 2019 with a start and finish both in Lima. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

(190106) -- LIMA, Jan. 6, 2019 -- Chinese driver Han Wei of Geely auto team poses for photograph in his car outside the technical check-up area before the 2019 Dakar Rally Race, Lima, Peru, on Jan. 5, 2019. The 41st edition of Dakar Rally Race will take place in Peru from January 6 to 17, 2019 with a start and finish both in Lima. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

(190106) -- LIMA, Jan. 6, 2019 -- The emblem of Dakar Rally is seen on a window of the accreditation building before the 2019 Dakar Rally Race, Lima, Peru, on Jan. 5, 2019. The 41st edition of Dakar Rally Race will take place in Peru from January 6 to 17, 2019 with a start and finish both in Lima. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

(190106) -- LIMA, Jan. 6, 2019 -- Staff members of Geely auto team work outside the technical check-up area before the 2019 Dakar Rally Race, Lima, Peru, on Jan. 5, 2019. The 41st edition of Dakar Rally Race will take place in Peru from January 6 to 17, 2019 with a start and finish both in Lima. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

(190106) -- LIMA, Jan. 6, 2019 -- Chinese rider Zhao Hongyi (L) and Zhang Min pose for photograph at the technical check-up area before the 2019 Dakar Rally Race, Lima, Peru, on Jan. 5, 2019. The 41st edition of Dakar Rally Race will take place in Peru from January 6 to 17, 2019 with a start and finish both in Lima. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

(190106) -- LIMA, Jan. 6, 2019 -- Chinese rider Zhang Min waits at the technical check-up area before the 2019 Dakar Rally Race, Lima, Peru, on Jan. 5, 2019. The 41st edition of Dakar Rally Race will take place in Peru from January 6 to 17, 2019 with a start and finish both in Lima. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

(190106) -- LIMA, Jan. 6, 2019 -- A staff puts a Dakar rally sticker on a helmet at the technical check-up area before the 2019 Dakar Rally Race, Lima, Peru, on Jan. 5, 2019. The 41st edition of Dakar Rally Race will take place in Peru from January 6 to 17, 2019 with a start and finish both in Lima. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

(190106) -- LIMA, Jan. 6, 2019 -- Chinese rider Zhao Hongyi (L) and Zhang Min react at the technical check-up area before the 2019 Dakar Rally Race, Lima, Peru, on Jan. 5, 2019. The 41st edition of Dakar Rally Race will take place in Peru from January 6 to 17, 2019 with a start and finish both in Lima. (Xinhua/Li Ming)