Snowfall disrupts life in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Photo taken on Jan. 5, 2019 shows stranded trucks on a closed highway after a snowfall in Qazigund area of Anantnag district, south of Srinagar City, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir. Normal life in Indian-controlled Kashmir was Saturday disrupted by heavy snowfall that lashed the region, officials said. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Photo taken on Jan. 5, 2019 shows the view of a snow-covered village after a snowfall in Qazigund area of Anantnag district, south of Srinagar City, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir. Normal life in Indian-controlled Kashmir was Saturday disrupted by heavy snowfall that lashed the region, officials said. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A man walks on a road during a snowfall in Qazigund area of Anantnag district, south of Srinagar City, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Jan. 5, 2019. Normal life in Indian-controlled Kashmir was Saturday disrupted by heavy snowfall that lashed the region, officials said. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Indian paramilitary troopers stand guard on a snow-covered road after a snowfall in Qazigund area of Anantnag district, south of Srinagar City, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Jan. 5, 2019. Normal life in Indian-controlled Kashmir was Saturday disrupted by heavy snowfall that lashed the region, officials said. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)