China issues special zodiac stamps in honor of Year of Pig

Kids present special zodiac stamps for the lunar year of the Pig in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 5, 2019. China Post on Saturday issued a set of special zodiac stamps in honor of 2019 Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Year of the Pig. The Year of the Pig starts from Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Sun Can)

Special zodiac stamps for the lunar year of the Pig are displayed in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 5, 2019. China Post on Saturday issued a set of special zodiac stamps in honor of 2019 Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Year of the Pig. The Year of the Pig starts from Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Sun Can)

A staff member presents a set of special zodiac stamps for the lunar year of the Pig in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 5, 2019. China Post on Saturday issued a set of special zodiac stamps in honor of 2019 Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Year of the Pig. The Year of the Pig starts from Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Li He)

