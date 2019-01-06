Chinese zodiac art exhibition opens in Palace Museum

A Chinese zodiac art exhibition opened in the Palace Museum in Beijing this weekend, featuring the works by traditional art master Han Meilin on the 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac calendar.



On display are paintings, calligraphy, sculpture, wood-carving, furniture and folk handicrafts. The exhibition will last until Feb. 20, running through the Chinese New Year holiday.



During the new year, it is very common for Chinese to buy and adorn their homes with all sorts of zodiac art pieces.



The Chinese zodiac calendar is based on a twelve-year cycle, with each year being assigned one of the twelve animals: mouse, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.



The year 2019 is the Year of Pig, starting on Feb. 5.



During the holiday, the Palace Museum will hold cultural events on the sidelines of the exhibition to spice up the festive atmosphere.



Han, 83, is best known for his design of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games mascot "Fuwa." On Saturday, he donated ten pieces of his artwork to the Palace Museum. New year stamps, with adorable pig images symbolizing the Year of Pig, were also issued at the museum.

