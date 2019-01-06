China's office workers consider further education, training essential

More than 90 percent of China's office workers consider on-the-job training and continuing education to be essential in improving their capabilities and skills, with nearly 73 percent saying they have further education and training plans, a survey has shown.



A total of 1,996 office workers were interviewed in the survey co-conducted by the China Youth Daily's survey center. A total of 54.4 percent of the interviewees say for new, young hires the most desirable quality is "studiousness," while 52.8 percent believe a sense of responsibility is a must.



Fifty-eight percent of the interviewees value excellent team management ability as the top factor for office workers to get a promotion or pay rise, followed by interpersonal communication skills (56.8 percent), project management ability (53.4 percent), professional skills (51.0 percent) and creativity (38.7 percent), according to the survey.



In the survey, 35.9 percent of the interviewees were from the so-called "first-tier" cities, a term usually referring to major cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, and 49.8 percent from smaller "second-tier" cities.

