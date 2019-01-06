Celebration parade held to mark traditional Epiphany in Madrid, Spain

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/6 14:46:00

The celebration parade is held to mark the traditional Epiphany in Madrid, capital of Spain, Jan. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)


 

The celebration parade is held to mark the traditional Epiphany in Madrid, capital of Spain, Jan. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)


 

Fireworks are seen by the Alcala Gate to mark the traditional Epiphany in Madrid, capital of Spain, Jan. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)


 

The celebration parade is held to mark the traditional Epiphany in Madrid, capital of Spain, Jan. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)


 

People watch the traditional Epiphany parade at Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid, capital of Spain, Jan. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)


 

The celebration parade is held to mark the traditional Epiphany in Madrid, capital of Spain, Jan. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)


 

The celebration parade is held to mark the traditional Epiphany in Madrid, capital of Spain, Jan. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)


 

The celebration parade is held to mark the traditional Epiphany in Madrid, capital of Spain, Jan. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus