Securities regulator imposed 40% more fines in 2018 than in 2017

China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) tightened enforcement of regulations in 2018, with the total amount of fines surpassing the previous year's by over 40 percent.

According to a statement made by CSRC on Friday, in 2018, the commission made 310 administrative penalty decisions throughout the year, an increase of 38.39 percent over the previous year.

The amount of fines totaled 10.64 billion yuan ($1.55 billion), a 42.28 percent increase from 2017, and further, 50 people were banned from participating in the market, representing an increase of 13.64 percent from the previous year.

The largest amount of fines were against Xiamen Beibadao Group for stock manipulation, where the Xiamen-based logistics company was charged with manipulating stock prices of three listed companies, Jiangsu Zhangjiagang Rural Commercial Bank Co, Jiangsu Jiangyin Rural Commercial Bank Co and Guangdong Hoshion Aluminium Co. The total amount of fines levied against that company reached 5.5 billion yuan ($870 million), almost six times its total earnings, for the misconduct.





