



Puzzle





1 Croaky7 Gregory Peck's "Moby Dick" role11 Nonvulgar swearing14 Bad deal15 Parks of Montgomery16 Miss the mark17 Cause of nightmares?19 River, to Rivera20 ___ ex machina21 "Well said, preacher"22 "Highway to Hell" band26 With 50-Across, setting up a Shakespearean woman?30 Deleted scene32 Colorful colony inhabitants33 Arrange for34 Retired Nevada senator Harry35 Guitarists' push in a battle of the bands?41 Settled a debt42 Frequent companion of Q, in Scrabble44 Goes ballistic48 Heaven's gatekeeper50 See 26-Across52 Bring to tears53 La ___ Tar Pits54 Highest draft status56 Spelling contest57 College brotherhood of drummers?64 Night sch. offering65 Minerals such as cinnabar66 Unwelcome end67 Retiring68 Message with an emoji, maybe69 Friend of Ren1 MLB scores2 Many a Rembrandt3 Chimpanzee, e.g.4 Sturgeon stuff5 Bay Area law force, briefly6 Snob descriptor7 Crop up8 Take way more than one's share of9 Havana residue10 Ball club?11 Mice and lice12 Familiarize (oneself)13 Treats unfairly18 Essen's river21 Doc's org.22 Crunch targets23 Treble, alto or bass24 No couch potato25 ___ d'Ivoire (Ghana neighbor)27 Off the hook28 Hold back, with "in"29 Makes sense31 Entree with a crust34 Mayberry letters36 Hedonists sow wild ones37 School member, in the ocean38 Part of an agenda39 "The Godfather" Corleone40 Ft. above sea level43 Before, in poetry44 Calvin's tiger45 From square one46 ___ Dan ("Reelin' In the Years" rock group)47 Mortgage org.48 Dispatched49 Fine-tunes51 Tribute with friendly insults55 Working hard57 "Baloney!"58 "My lips ___ sealed"59 Handle on the range?60 "The X-Files" org.61 Computer storage letters62 Deadly Egyptian snake63 Your of yore

Solution