Source:Global Times Published: 2019/1/6 15:33:39

 ACROSS

  1 Croaky

  7 Gregory Peck's "Moby Dick" role

 11 Nonvulgar swearing

 14 Bad deal

 15 Parks of Montgomery

 16 Miss the mark

 17 Cause of nightmares?

 19 River, to Rivera

 20 ___ ex machina

 21 "Well said, preacher"

 22 "Highway to Hell" band

 26 With 50-Across, setting up a Shakespearean woman?

 30 Deleted scene

 32 Colorful colony inhabitants

 33 Arrange for

 34 Retired Nevada senator Harry

 35 Guitarists' push in a battle of the bands?

 41 Settled a debt

 42 Frequent companion of Q, in Scrabble

 44 Goes ballistic

 48 Heaven's gatekeeper

 50 See 26-Across

 52 Bring to tears

 53 La ___ Tar Pits

 54 Highest draft status

 56 Spelling contest

 57 College brotherhood of drummers?

 64 Night sch. offering

 65 Minerals such as cinnabar

 66 Unwelcome end

 67 Retiring

 68 Message with an emoji, maybe

 69 Friend of Ren

DOWN

  1 MLB scores

  2 Many a Rembrandt

  3 Chimpanzee, e.g.

  4 Sturgeon stuff

  5 Bay Area law force, briefly

  6 Snob descriptor

  7 Crop up

  8 Take way more than one's share of

  9 Havana residue

 10 Ball club?

 11 Mice and lice

 12 Familiarize (oneself)

 13 Treats unfairly

 18 Essen's river

 21 Doc's org.

 22 Crunch targets

 23 Treble, alto or bass

 24 No couch potato

 25 ___ d'Ivoire (Ghana neighbor)

 27 Off the hook

 28 Hold back, with "in"

 29 Makes sense

 31 Entree with a crust

 34 Mayberry letters

 36 Hedonists sow wild ones

 37 School member, in the ocean

 38 Part of an agenda

 39 "The Godfather" Corleone

 40 Ft. above sea level

 43 Before, in poetry

 44 Calvin's tiger

 45 From square one

 46 ___ Dan ("Reelin' In the Years" rock group)

 47 Mortgage org.

 48 Dispatched

 49 Fine-tunes

 51 Tribute with friendly insults

 55 Working hard

 57 "Baloney!"

 58 "My lips ___ sealed"

 59 Handle on the range?

 60 "The X-Files" org.

 61 Computer storage letters

 62 Deadly Egyptian snake

 63 Your of yore

