Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Croaky
7 Gregory Peck's "Moby Dick" role
11 Nonvulgar swearing
14 Bad deal
15 Parks of Montgomery
16 Miss the mark
17 Cause of nightmares?
19 River, to Rivera
20 ___ ex machina
21 "Well said, preacher"
22 "Highway to Hell" band
26 With 50-Across, setting up a Shakespearean woman?
30 Deleted scene
32 Colorful colony inhabitants
33 Arrange for
34 Retired Nevada senator Harry
35 Guitarists' push in a battle of the bands?
41 Settled a debt
42 Frequent companion of Q, in Scrabble
44 Goes ballistic
48 Heaven's gatekeeper
50 See 26-Across
52 Bring to tears
53 La ___ Tar Pits
54 Highest draft status
56 Spelling contest
57 College brotherhood of drummers?
64 Night sch. offering
65 Minerals such as cinnabar
66 Unwelcome end
67 Retiring
68 Message with an emoji, maybe
69 Friend of RenDOWN
1 MLB scores
2 Many a Rembrandt
3 Chimpanzee, e.g.
4 Sturgeon stuff
5 Bay Area law force, briefly
6 Snob descriptor
7 Crop up
8 Take way more than one's share of
9 Havana residue
10 Ball club?
11 Mice and lice
12 Familiarize (oneself)
13 Treats unfairly
18 Essen's river
21 Doc's org.
22 Crunch targets
23 Treble, alto or bass
24 No couch potato
25 ___ d'Ivoire (Ghana neighbor)
27 Off the hook
28 Hold back, with "in"
29 Makes sense
31 Entree with a crust
34 Mayberry letters
36 Hedonists sow wild ones
37 School member, in the ocean
38 Part of an agenda
39 "The Godfather" Corleone
40 Ft. above sea level
43 Before, in poetry
44 Calvin's tiger
45 From square one
46 ___ Dan ("Reelin' In the Years" rock group)
47 Mortgage org.
48 Dispatched
49 Fine-tunes
51 Tribute with friendly insults
55 Working hard
57 "Baloney!"
58 "My lips ___ sealed"
59 Handle on the range?
60 "The X-Files" org.
61 Computer storage letters
62 Deadly Egyptian snake
63 Your of yore
Solution