China’s new tax-deduction policy raises concerns about rise of rents

The new Chinese tax law, which added additional deductions from taxable incomes for rents, seems to have raised worries in the leasing market due to the possible rise in the cost of renting an apartment.



"I'm qualified to apply for tax reduction on my rents under the new policy," said a 20-something white-collar worker surnamed He in Beijing.



"But the owner of the apartment slammed the door over my attempt as he said he would raise the rents if authorities levied tax on the housing after my application," He told the Global Times on Sunday. "Because the current rent does not cover tax."



According to the new individual tax law, which came into force on January 1, housing rent deduction of three levels, 800 yuan ($116), 1,100 yuan and 1,500 yuan each month, will be granted to taxpayers owning no housing in the city where they work.



"Housing owners do have concerns now, because if their tenants apply for tax deduction for rents by submitting the information of the apartments and owners to authorities, the tax bureau may request owners to pay taxes including value-added tax, property tax and personal income tax," Liu Jiu, a housing agent based in Chaoyang district in Beijing, told the Global Times on Sunday.



Apartment owners in China who lease out their properties may be required to pay taxes according to the relevant regulations. Helping tenants acquire tax-deductions may disclose the homeowners' income from the lease to the government.



For example, if the rent is 3,000 yuan per month, and the annual renting property tax rate is 3 percent, an apartment owner will pay more than 90 yuan for property tax per month, Liu said, adding while tenants can claim over 100 yuan tax deduction.



"Apartment owners worry that more tax will be transferred to them so they are unwilling to assist tenants for their application for tax deduction," Yan Yuejin, a research director at E-house China R&D Institute, told the Global Times on Sunday.



Housing owners are also obliged to assist tenants to complete the deduction of the rent tax, and it is unreasonable or even illegal to obstruct the tax deduction, giving an excuse such as the owners being forced to pay the tax, according to Liu.



Industry analysts said that more efforts were needed to regulate the source of income from renting and domestic housing departments are expected to set up and improve a supervision system for the payment of rent tax in the near future.



There is no clear requirement whether housing owners should repay taxes, The Beijing News reported over the weekend, citing customer service with Beijing tax bureau.