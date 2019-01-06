Sun Island Int'l Snow Sculpture Art Expo held in NE China's Harbin

Photo taken on Jan. 4, 2019 shows the 3D snow-light show at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Photo taken on Jan. 4, 2019 shows a colorfully lit snow sculpture work at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Photo taken on Jan. 4, 2019 shows tourists enjoy the 3D snow-light show at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)