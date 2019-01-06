Starbucks expansion plans need consideration over ‘a venti-sized mug of coffee’

The Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Shanghai stands as a giant symbol of the company's Chinese ambitions. The 30,000-square-foot caffeinated wonderland represents just one of 6,000, mostly smaller stores that the chain plans to roll out across the mainland by 2022. Such bold plans will run up against stiffer local competition and trade-war-related pressures in 2019. Local backers will continue to support this Bean Dynasty.



China has been a tough market for outsiders, including fast food chains. McDonald's sold a controlling stake in its Greater China restaurants to Chinese conglomerate CITIC in 2017. And as part of a wholesale spinoff of Yum China, the US parent of KFC and Taco Bell offloaded a slug of the operations to Fred Hu's Primavera Capital and Jack Ma's Ant Financial.



For now, Starbucks is touting its independent growth ambitions in China. At a full-day presentation focused on the country in May, it forecast tripling revenues here within five years. The company doesn't break out China figures, but Morningstar estimates by then the top line would reach $6 billion, generating some $1.2 billion in operating profit, or nearly a fifth of the total for both.



Investors don't yet seem convinced, however. As of mid-December, Starbucks was trading at almost 24 times anticipated earnings for the next 12 months, a discount to recent historic levels. And the hefty premium it has fetched over the Golden Arches for much of the last decade has mostly vanished. That suggests Chief Executive Kevin Johnson isn't getting credit for his great leap into China.



There are valid reasons to be sceptical. Homegrown startups such as Luckin Coffee are expanding rapidly with the help of deep-pocketed backers. US brands are also in perpetual danger of getting swept up by geopolitical headwinds. Mergers have been caught in the crossfire, and targeted economic retaliation is a weapon that China has used before. Starbucks founder Howard Schultz's dream of becoming US president remains a distant hedge.



Stronger financial ties with well-connected allies, beyond just collaborations, like the one with Alibaba for deliveries, could provide some insurance, as well as useful local know-how as Starbucks expands deeper into the country. It recently bought out its Taiwan-based partners in an East China joint venture, clearing the way for a venti-size deal to start brewing.



The author is Jeffrey Goldfarb, a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The article was first published on Reuters Breakingviews. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn