Made in the mainland period dramas connect young people across the Taiwan Straits





Promotion material for The Story of Minglan Photo: IC





Mao Hsuan, a 30-year-old from New Taipei City in Taiwan, is a huge fan of Chinese mainland TV dramas. On Facebook she shares photos of her newly-bought hairpin, merchandise from the 2018 show The Ashes of Love, and she also owns a dragon gown modeled after the one Chinese mainland actress Fan Bingbing wore to the Cannes film festival in 2010.



Back in the early 2000s, young Chinese in the mainland did all they could to catch the latest TV dramas coming out of Taiwan. Many mainlanders now in their late 20s and 30s have quite a few good memories of Taiwan dramas such as Meteor Garden (2001) and It Started with a Kiss (2005). Today, however, mainland dramas, especially period dramas, have been increasingly drawing in large numbers of young viewers in Taiwan.



Starring mainland star couple Zhao Liying and Feng Shaofeng, period drama The Story of Minglan has continued to rank as one of the top three most popular TV dramas in the Chinese mainland since its second day of release on December 26, 2018, according to film and TV tracker Maoyan. Broadcasting simultaneously on YouTube, the show has been capturing the attention of audiences across the Taiwan Straits.



This is not the only mainland show to become a hit in Taiwan.



Chinese mainland drama Story of Yanxi Palace had been played 10 billion times in the Chinese mainland and nearly 47 million times in Taiwan by August 25, 2018.



New audience



According to a report from Taiwan newspaper Want Daily, "Chinese mainland dramas, especially period series, have always had a fixed audience in Taiwan among seniors." However, with the broadcast in Taiwan of the period drama Empresses in the Palace in 2015, the number of young viewers began to grow dramatically. Over the following years, dramas such as Eternal Love (2017) and The Advisors Alliance (2017), which are popular in the mainland, have also gained a strong fan base in Taiwan.



Mao is one of these new fans.



She explained that in addition to the stories drawing her in, she was also obsessed with the show's lines of dialogue.



"Such poetic lines are so beautiful, I couldn't love them more," she said.



Mao noted that the costume and makeup in these hit dramas have also influenced fashion in Taiwan.



"Morandi gray, which is a major color in Story of Yanxi Palace, is still a fashion trend [in Taiwan]," Mao said.



"From nail color to everyday wear and wedding photos, people love that style."



Kelly Lee, 24, a Taipei resident who now works in the UK, has also noted the rising popularity of Chinese mainland dramas in Taiwan.



"The first [mainland drama] I watched was Empresses in the Palace, because it aired on Taiwan TV and my family and I could watch it together during our leisure time," Lee said, adding that at the time she was still mainly watching shows from the US, Europe and South Korea.



"In recent years, however, because all the social media platforms are talking about mainland TV dramas, I watch more mainland shows like [modern drama] Here to Heart (2018) and Story of Yanxi Palace."



Meeting demand



Lee noted that mainland period shows have helped fill a gap in demand as most Taiwan dramas take place in the modern era.



The Want Daily article noted that since audiences on both sides of the Taiwan Straits speak the same language, there are no language barriers when it comes to watching dramas. Additionally, since today's young people in Taiwan and the mainland have increasingly similar interests and hobbies, this is causing audience tastes to mingle in both regions.



Accessibility is also a factor. With the rise of internet streaming platforms, it is now more convenient than ever for netizens in Taiwan to view mainland programs.



In an interview with entertainment site dwnews.cn, Taiwan scriptwriter and TV drama director Huang Chih-Hsiang said that besides improving production quality, Chinese mainland TV drama makers have been learning storytelling methods from Hollywood for more than 10 years now, which has contributed to their popularity.



"Chinese mainland TV dramas are now good at setting 'watching points,'" he said.



"Every four minutes has one 'watching point,' which is a hook that keeps audiences following the story. It can be a big climax or a small clash or something that ignites unconscious emotional sympathy in the viewer."



Huang added that people working in the creative industry, including actors, directors, scriptwriters or makeup artists, they all want their works to be appreciated by more people.



"People from Taiwan can improve themselves in the mainland and bring what they have learned back to their hometown. At the same time, they bring creative ideas to the mainland," he said.



"Through such mutual communication, the two sides… no longer view each other as an outsider, which is better for the development of the TV and film industry in the long run."