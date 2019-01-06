Singer Britney Spears suspends shows after father ‘almost died’





Britney Spears said on Friday she was pulling out of her upcoming Las Vegas concerts and other work commitments to be with her family due to her father's illness.Spears, 37, said in an Instagram posting that her father Jamie was hospitalized late last year and "almost died.""We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time," the "Toxic" singer wrote.Spears was due to start a new series of concerts, called Britney: Domination, in Las Vegas on February 13 and perform there until August 2019.Her representatives said in a statement that Jamie Spears spent 28 days in a Las Vegas hospital after his colon ruptured two months ago. They said he was now recuperating at home and expected to make a full recovery.They said Britney Spears would take an indefinite work hiatus, putting her Britney: Domination residency on hold until further notice.Jamie Spears is credited with reviving the career of his teen sensation daughter after her life spiraled out of control in 2007-08.He also became the court-approved conservator of her business affairs.Spears became a pop phenomenon in 1999 with her debut single "...Baby One More Time" and subsequent hits like "Stronger" and "Oops!...I Did It Again."She made a comeback in late 2008 with the album and world tour Circus and has performed in Las Vegas since 2014.