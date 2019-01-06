Warriors, Kings hit record threes





Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors reacts during a game against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday in Sacramento, California. Photo: VCG

Stephen Curry connected on 10 three-pointers as part of a 42-point performance on Saturday night, helping the Golden State Warriors outlast the host Sacramento Kings 127-123 in a game that featured the most combined three-pointers in NBA history.The Warriors went 21-for-47 from beyond the arc while the Kings made a franchise-record 20 in 36 attempts.The 41 three-pointers were one more than the previous record of 40 set last season between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers.Curry scored 20 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter, none bigger than a three-point play off a Draymond Green assist that put Golden State ahead for good at 123-121 with 2:03 to go.Green also made a key defensive play two possessions later, stealing a De'Aaron Fox pass and lobbing to Andre Iguodala for an alley-­oop dunk that made it a four-point game with 56.8 seconds remaining.Curry capped his big night with two clinching free throws with 9.4 seconds left.Curry finished 14-for-26 from the field and 10-for-20 on three-pointers as the Warriors, in winning their third straight on the road, successfully rebounded from an overtime loss at home to Houston two nights earlier.Kevin Durant backed Curry with 29 points and nine assists, while Klay Thompson added 20 points, Green 12 to go with seven rebounds and seven assists, and Quinn Cook with 10 points.Golden State shot 50.5 percent for the game and won at Sacramento for the fourth straight time.Buddy Hield buried a career-high eight three-pointers in 13 attempts to account for most of his scoring on a 32-point night for the Kings, who have lost three straight to Golden State this season by one, five and four points.Justin Jackson also established a career-high for three-pointers with five during a 28-point game for Sacramento, which lost its fourth in a row.Bogdan Bogdanovic had 17 points, Willie Cauley-Stein 14 to complement a game-high 13 rebounds, and Nemanja Bjelica 12 points for the Kings, who shot 47.4 percent overall.Elsewhere, Kawhi Leonard and ­Pascal Siakam scored 30 points each as the ­Toronto Raptors used a balanced attack to outduel the Milwaukee Bucks 123-116 in a battle of the top two Eastern Conference teams.Leonard got plenty of help from a strong supporting cast as Toronto seized command in the second and third quarters and then survived a Milwaukee rally in the fourth.Siakam finished with a career-high 30, Serge Ibaka added 25 points and nine rebounds, Fred VanVleet had 21 points, and Danny Green 12 points and nine rebounds as the Raptors beat the Bucks for the first time this season.Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 18 rebounds for ­Milwaukee, who came into the contest on a five-game winning streak.