Morata hits double for Chelsea





Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata misses a chance to score past Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Luke Steele during their English FA Cup third-round match in London on Saturday. Photo: VCG

Alvaro Morata scored twice as holders Chelsea began their FA Cup defense with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in a match where a tearful Cesc Fabregas appeared to bid farewell to the English game.The third round is the stage where top-flight clubs enter the world's oldest senior knockout soccer tournament and has traditionally been associated with upsets.But there was only one "giant-­killing" on Saturday with third-tier Gillingham beating Premier League Cardiff 1-0.Championship side Bristol City defeated top-flight basement club Huddersfield by the same score thanks to Josh Brownhill's 72nd-minute goal and Crystal Palace left it late to see off fourth-tier Grimsby 1-0.Meanwhile second-division Derby, managed by former England midfielder Frank ­Lampard, came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Premier League strugglers Southampton.Newcastle were also held to a draw, a Matt Ritchie penalty five minutes from time ensuring a 1-1 result against Championship club Blackburn.But Arsenal, the record 13-time FA Cup winners, won 3-0 at Blackpool.Both Morata and Fabregas have been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window - the latter is reportedly set to join a Monaco side managed by former Arsenal teammate ­Thierry Henry.Captain for the day Fabregas saw his poor 30th-minute penalty saved by Luke Steele but two goals in the space of 10 minutes in the second half from the previously misfiring Morata settled the tie.Chelsea coach Carlo Cudicini, taking press questions instead of manager Mauricio ­Sarri, was uncertain when asked if Fabregas had played his last game for the Blues.Cardiff conceded eight minutes from time when mid­fielder Elliott List scored for southeast club Gillingham.Southampton were cruising following Nathan Redmond goals early in each half but ­Derby hit back with two in quick succession after the hour mark through Jack Marriott and Tom Lawrence.Everton eventually saw off fourth-tier Lincoln 2-1 at Goodison Park as Ademola Lookman and Bernard put the Toffees 2-0 up by the 14th minute but the hosts pulled a goal back in the 28th minute with Michael Bostwick's effort.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoyed a fifth successive win since becoming interim manager of Manchester United following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho with a 2-0 win over Reading.United, last season's losing finalists, scored twice before halftime, through Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku."You can't ask for more than going through but the way we played wasn't the best," Solskjaer told the BBC.