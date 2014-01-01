Golden steak warrior: Ribery blasts critics of his 24-carat gold meal

French soccer star Franck Ribery on Saturday launched a foul-mouthed response after he was criticized for eating a gold-coated steak, telling his critics, "I will spend my money how I like."



On Thursday, the Bayern Munich player, 35, had posted a video on social media of a visit to a steak house owned by celebrity Turkish restauranteur Salt Bae and rubbing his hands before tucking into a huge chop coated in gold.



That ostentatious luxury drew ferocious criticism before Ribery - who earns an estimated 8 million euros ($9 million) a year with the German champions - hit back.



"Let's start with the envious, the ­angry, surely born because of a broken condom," read the first of the posts on Ribery's Twitter account. "F**k your mothers, your grandmothers and your whole family tree," wrote Ribery, having taken care to sanitize the French word "n*quez."



"I owe you nothing, my success is above all thanks to God," the post continued. "To me, to my relatives and to those who believed in me, for the others, you were only pebbles in my socks."



German tabloid Bild reported that the meal was in Dubai where Salt Bae owns the Nusr-Et restaurant.



Golden steak, coated in 24-carat gold, is one of Salt Bae's signature dishes.



Bild reported that the steak cost 1,200 euros. Ribery's supporters said the tabloid had misread the currency on the menu.



Contacted by AFP, the restaurant did not comment on Ribery but said that its most expensive "golden steak" costs 2,000 Emirati dirhams, or 478 euros.



Later Saturday, Bayern said that while they did not condone Ribery's words, the issue was a "private matter."



In his second Tweet, Ribery ­castigated "pseudo-journalists" who are always "negative."



One of the journalists who had criticized Ribery was Audrey Pulvar, a celebrity in France and president of the charitable Nicolas Hulot foundation.



She had Tweeted, "Mr. @Franck­Ribery if you do not know what to do with your money, there are plenty of causes to fund and support, worldwide."



Ribery's third Tweet on Saturday showed Pulvar wearing a pair of glasses that he said cost 3,000 euros and said, "I do what I want with my money."



