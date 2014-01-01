Aussie PM slams ‘ugly racial protests’ in Melbourne

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday slammed "ugly racial protests" in Australia's second-largest city, after some far-right demonstrators were seen making Nazi salutes.



An anti-immigration rally at St Kilda Beach in Melbourne drew hundreds of demonstrators and counter-protesters on Saturday, but a large Victoria Police presence was broadly successful in keeping the two groups apart.



"I thank Victoria police for their efforts dealing with the ugly racial protests we saw in St Kilda yesterday. Intolerance does not make Australia stronger," Morrison tweeted.



Victoria Police Superintendent Tony Silva said Saturday there were three arrests but no officers or member of the public were known to have been hurt. Immigration remains a hot-button issue in Australia amid concerns about jobs and overcrowding in major cities. Nearly half of Australia's 25 million population was either born overseas or has at least one parent born abroad.



The rally was organized by founders of the United Patriots Front, which conducts anti-immigration demonstrations in Melbourne from time to time. They said Saturday's protest was against alleged African gang violence and youth crime. The location of their protest, the inner city suburb of St Kilda, and nearby Caulfield, have sizeable Jewish populations.



Far-right independent senator Fraser Anning, who demanded "a final solution" to immigration in his maiden speech to the Senate last year, attended the St Kilda rally and said it was the "start of something bigger."





