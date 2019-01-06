Weekend concert held at NCPA

A concert was staged on Sunday morning at Beijing's National Centre for the Performing Arts as part of the center's efforts to promote public art education.



Conducted by Li Haoran, the concert featured traditional Chinese music including guzheng song "Melodies From The Night Fisherman," as well as Western classics like Byron Janis Moussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition."



Since its first weekend concert on January 13, 2008, NCPA has staged over 500 performances.





