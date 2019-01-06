Young Chinese artists shine at National Art Museum of China exhibition







Visitors view the Young Artists Nomination Exhibition on Saturday. Photo: Xu Liuliu/GT





A group of outstanding young Chinese artists have been offered a platform to showcase their artworks at the National Art Museum of China (NAMOC) in Beijing. Young Artists Nomination Exhibition, which kicked off on Saturday, sees over 100 artworks from 77 artists to include ink and oil paintings, woodblock prints and sculptures.



Jointly hosted by the China Arts Foundation and NAMOC, the exhibition, the second in the museum's history, has become a major platform for young promising artists to showcase their talents. According to Wu Weishan, curator of the museum, at the early stages of their art careers, young artists need platforms to showcase and interact with audiences in order to improve. The exhibition is set to run until January 16.



