Securities regulator imposing 40% more fines in 2018 than in 2017

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) tightened enforcement of regulations in 2018, with the total amount of fines exceeding the previous year's by more than 40 percent.According to a statement by the CSRC on Friday, the commission made 310 administrative penalty decisions throughout last year, an increase of 38.4 percent over 2017.The amount of fines totaled 10.64 billion yuan ($1.55 billion), a 42.3 percent increase from 2017. Further, 50 people were banned from participating in the stock market, up 13.6 percent from the previous year.The largest fines were levied against the Xiamen Beibadao Group for stock manipulation. The Xiamen-based logistics company was charged with manipulating stock prices of three listed companies - Jiangsu Zhangjiagang Rural Commercial Bank Co, Jiangsu Jiangyin Rural Commercial Bank Co and Guangdong Hoshion Aluminium Co.The total amount of fines levied against that company reached 5.5 billion yuan ($870 million).