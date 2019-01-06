China’s new tax-deduction policy raises concerns about rise of rents

Photo: VCG

The new Chinese tax law, which expands deductions from taxable incomes for housing rents, has raised worries among tenants who fear it may translate to higher rents."I'm qualified to apply for a tax break on my rent under the new law," said a 20-something white-collar worker surnamed He in Beijing."But my landlord slammed the door on my attempt to qualify for the tax break, as he said he would raise the rent if the authorities levied tax on the house because of my application," He told the Global Times on Sunday."The current rent does not include tax."According to the new individual tax law, which came into force on January 1, deductions of 800 yuan ($116), 1,100 yuan or 1,500 yuan per month will be granted to taxpayers owning no housing in the city where they work."Landlords have concerns now, because if their tenants apply for tax deductions for rents by submitting information on the apartments and owners to the authorities, the tax bureau may ask owners to pay taxes including value-added tax, property tax and personal income tax," Liu Jiu, a housing agent based in Chaoyang district in Beijing, told the Global Times on Sunday.Landlords in China may be required to pay taxes under the relevant regulations. Helping tenants qualify for tax deductions may disclose the homeowners' income from the lease to the government.For example, if the rent is 3,000 yuan per month, and the annual rental property tax rate is 3 percent, the owner would pay more than 90 yuan per month in tax, Liu said, while tenants can claim a tax break of more than 100 yuan."Apartment owners worry that more tax will be levied on them so they are unwilling to assist tenants with their applications for tax deductions," Yan Yuejin, a research director at E-house China R&D Institute, told the Global Times on Sunday.However, the law requires landlords to offer such assistance, and it is unreasonable or even illegal to obstruct the tax deduction on the grounds that the landlord will face a tax bill, according to Liu.In the long run, the tax break for tenants is a positive outcome of the new law, as it will help regulate the domestic leasing market, Liu said.It is an important step in law enforcement as well, since qualified individuals can apply for rental tax cuts while the corresponding tax can be exempt, she said.Industry analysts said that more efforts are needed to regulate the source of income from renting apartments, and domestic housing management departments are expected to set up and improve a supervision system for the payment of rent taxes in the near future.It is unlikely that the local authorities will check whether the rent income of the landlord is taxed because of the new law and no requirement from tax bureau to strengthen the collection and management, news site yicai.com reported over the weekend, citing people with tax bureau.