China’s stock market expected to bounce back this week: analysts

Investors at an office of a securities company in Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu Province on Thursday. Photo: VCG

China's stock market could bounce back and reverse its year-long lackluster performance in 2019, as problems that rattled investors' confidence, including small and medium-sized companies' financing difficulties and the lingering trade war with the US, appear to be easing, analysts said.Last week, China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index which recently touched a more than four-year low, caused by country's dismal economic data.But the index edged up on Friday and closed at 2,514.87 points, up from the 2,465.29 points on Monday's closing, after Chinese policymakers said on Friday that it would cut banks' reserve requirement ratio, unleashing 1.5 trillion yuan ($218.46 million) in liquidity to increase loan funding sources to small, micro and private businesses.Boosted by the policy, China's stocks all closed higher last week, with the blue-chip CSI300 index and Shenzhen Component Index rallying 2.40 percent and 2.76 percent, respectively, on Friday."I'm expecting that the stimulating effect of new policy, which aims to address the financing woes of small- and medium-sized enterprises, will last for some time and bolster the market's confidence this week," She Minhua, an analyst at Zhong De Securities, told the Global Times over the weekend. She said she is holding an optimistic attitude towards the A-share market this year as the valuations of most shares have already reached a base.In addition, China's recent policies towards cutting personal income tax and reducing companies' tax burdens could also spur domestic consumption and production, which - based on a report by Morgan Stanley - is estimated to pull up the GDP growth rate for 2019 by about 0.8 percentage points, dispelling concerns about China's economic downward pressure.Besides, the trade talks between China and the US are scheduled to take place in Beijing on Monday and Tuesday, a move analysts said is a positive sign of resolving the bilateral trade disputes and could also give another boost to the market this week.The Morgan Stanley's report predicted that for the year of 2019, more international capital will flow into China's capital markets on the heels of weaker US dollar."Global investors may look to dump US assets and diversify their portfolio by investing more in emerging markets. This could alleviate a capital strain in China," the report said.