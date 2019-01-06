The three ‘gray rhinos’ are actually pointing to China’s future economic certainties

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

Recently many observers have been making forecasts and comments about China's economic outlook for 2019, which are full of uncertainties and difficulties. In my opinion, however, there is nothing uncertain about the coming year as several "gray rhinos" are just there with great certainty.Here I would like to elaborate on the three "gray rhinos" for the Chinese economy in 2019.First, the Chinese economy has experienced rapid growth rates for several decades, which I believe is a miracle of modern industrialization. Historically speaking, all nations around the world have undergone extraordinary economic growth during the industrialization process. After 40 years of economic development, the Chinese economy has already accomplished the transformation from an agricultural country to an industrialized one.With the reduction of the industrialization dividend, the new growth drivers are still being sought. The post-industrial era is not an era of mass manufacturing, capacity expansion or resources integration, but rather it is an era of research and development, an era of innovation.Second, due to the excessive dependence on monetary and fiscal policies over the past decade, various sectors of the Chinese economy are heavily indebted. According to data from the Bank for International Settlements, the debt-to-GDP ratio of China's non-financial institutions was 140 percent in 2008, while the figure rose to 260 percent in 2017. Problems started to surface, with increasing corporate debt defaults and local government debt defaults.Why did the central government move to prevent systemic risks in the economy from 2015? I believe that's because the government has been aware of the huge damage the second "gray rhino" may cause. The risk of excessive debts has appeared in various forms, and an economic slowdown will only make the risks more apparent.Third, the China-US trade tensions eased slightly before escalating again due to the arrest of Huawei's executive Meng Wanzhou. I have no idea whether China and the US can reach a compromise in 90 days. Either way though, we must realize that the relatively balanced international environment that has lasted for decades is about to be broken.An important reason is that developed countries have undergone profound changes in their societies and political environments. The election of US President Donald Trump is a typical example of these changes. Most of Trump's supporters are blue-collar workers in the central US, who perceive themselves as victims of globalization. During the process of globalization, traditional manufacturers in the central US states moved large amounts of production capacity to developing markets like China and Southeast Asia, leaving local workers unemployed.Trump doesn't care about globalization because his campaign promise is to bring jobs back to the US and create jobs in the US. Therefore, what he has done since taking office is just to meet the needs of his supporters, and that trend cannot be changed in the short term - at least not until the next presidential election.In the future, China may also face trade frictions initiated by other developed countries. Since China has become the world's second-largest economy, the China threat theory sells better in the West. Such an international environment is very different from what we have experienced for the past 40 years.Despite all this bad news, my conclusion is not pessimistic about the Chinese economy nor the future of Chinese companies. The reason why our companies are feeling somewhat 'lost' in current situation is because they don't know how to operate in these economic headwinds. Our current conditions are much better than the conditions in the early days of reform and opening-up, so what we are facing is not a big deal for either the nation, or our companies.The existence of the three "gray rhinos" doesn't mean the Chinese economy has been trapped. China's per capita GDP in 2017 was $9,000, which is less than one-sixth of the per capita GDP of the US. There is still a lot of room for our growth potential.Innovation will be the new growth driver for China's companies. In the post-industrial era, the Chinese economy has changed from a shortage of supply to the supply exceeding demand, with overcapacity seen in many industries. Thus, we need to rely on new products, new technologies, new business models and new services to explore new markets.Although we are facing the most severe economic situation in 40 years, it doesn't mean China's economic growth and industrial development have stalled. The challenge is pushing us to change our mindset, shifting from manufacturing to R&D and from mass expansion to innovation.The article was compiled based on a speech made by Xu Xiaonian, professor of economics and finance at the China Europe International Business School. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn