Islamic communities urged to uphold sinicization, improve political stance

Representatives from local Islamic associations from eight provinces and regions, including Beijing, Shanghai, Hunan, Yunnan and Qinghai provinces, discuss a five-year (2018-2022) outline on the sinicization of Islam at a seminar held in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of the Chinese Islamic Association









China will soon release the content of an outline on the sinicization of Islam, with Islamic communities urged to uphold sinicization of their religion by improving their political stance and following the Party's lead.

Representatives from local Islamic associations from eight provinces and regions, including Beijing, Shanghai, Hunan, Yunnan and Qinghai provinces, discussed a five-year (2018-2022) outline on the sinicization of Islam at a seminar held in Beijing on Saturday.

They agreed that the outline is the basic policy for Islamic sinicization covering the next five years, according to a statement published on the official website of the Chinese Islamic Association.

The outline also clarifies the main work and specific measures for the sinicization of Islam.

At the seminar, Yang Faming, head of the Chinese Islamic Association, said relevant measures should be implemented including holding lectures and providing training on socialist core values, laws and traditional culture as well as guiding Muslims through vivid stories with a positive spirit.

Jin Rubin, deputy chairman of the Islamic Association of China, told the Global Times on Sunday that the content of the outline will soon be released to the public after further revision and it has already been distributed to local Islamic associations.

The draft version of the outline was passed in December 2017.

The year 2019 is a critical year for implementing the outline, Ma Jin, the deputy head of 12th bureau of the United Front Work Department of Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, told the seminar. Ma stressed the importance of improving political stance and following the Party's lead.

Gao Zhanfu, vice dean of the Beijing-based China Islamic Institute, told the Global Times on Sunday that sinicization of Islam has "matured" since the concept was brought forward in 2015 by President Xi Jinping.

Sinicization of Islam is not about changing the beliefs of Islam, habits or ideology but to make it compatible with socialist society, Gao said.

He said as a part of the outline, textbooks will be compiled for use in mosques in 2019, which will help believers achieve a better understanding of Islam sinicization.

In September 2017, leaders from five religious communities - Buddhism, Taoism, Islam, Catholicism and Christianity - reached a consensus at a forum agreeing that "the direction of religions is to integrate them with Chinese culture."

Although Christianity has already been sinicized in terms of sovereignty, the sinicization of theology and its cultural denotation has yet to be achieved, Fu Xianwei, chairman of the China Three-Self Patriotic Movement of the Protestant Churches, said at the forum.

In November the same year, the Christian community passed a draft five-year outline, which requires the communities to strengthen the theological foundation for the sinicization of Christianity.

