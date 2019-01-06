Costly fairyland-like dorm room fails to pass fire department inspection
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/1/6 18:08:39
Students decorate their dorm room with lights and lace curtains. Source: Pear Video
Three students who spent 10,000 yuan ($1,450) decorating their dorm room with lights and lace curtains had the plug pulled on their "fairyland" when the fire department determined their stylish digs contravened safety regulations.
The students at Jiangxi Normal University in East China were so proud of their redecorating efforts they posted a video of their dorm that featured soft glowing ceiling lamps and strings of lights shining through hanging sheers.
"It seems that we have a lot of lights or appliances, but they don't pose a security risk," one student told the Pear Video. "We want to make our dorm like a cozy home," she said.
But the Nanchang fire department disagreed and "rectified" the situation by ripping out the lights and giving the students a lecture on dormitory safety regulations.
"Poor them, their dream of being a fairy in a fairyland was broken," said one netizen.