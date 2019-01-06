Scenery of Kunming Waterfall Park in SW China's Yunnan





Aerial photo taken on Jan. 5, 2019 shows scenery of Kunming Waterfall Park in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. The park features a grand manmade waterfall, which is 12.5 meters in height and 400 meters in width. The waterfall is part of the project diverting water from the Niulan River into Dianchi Lake. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

