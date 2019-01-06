World's oldest person may have faked age

Two French scientists who validated Jeanne Calment's status as the oldest person ever to have lived, passing away at age 122, have dismissed claims by Russian researchers who say Calment posed as her own mother and was a year short of being a centenarian when she died.



Mathematician Nikolay Zak and gerontologist Valery Novoselov claim that Calment's daughter, Yvonne Calment, assumed her mother's identity in the 1930s to avoid inheritance taxes and would have been only 99 when she died in 1997.



The Russians analyzed photographs, official documents and interviews to produce a body of evidence they acknowledge is circumstantial. Zak cites discrepancies between the color of Jeanne Calment's eyes, her height and the shape of her forehead in a copy of a 1930s identity card and in her appearance later in life.



"I do not have cast-iron proof," Zak told Reuters in Moscow. "There are lots of small pieces of evidence."













