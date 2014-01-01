A first class gaffe: Cathay to honor cheap ticket error

Scores of savvy travelers will be sipping champagne in first class recliners on Cathay Pacific flights this year after the airline agreed to honor tickets that were mistakenly sold at a fraction of their value.



Airline and travel blogs went into overdrive on New Year's Eve after eagle-eyed shoppers noticed the carrier was offering first and business class tickets on its website from Vietnam to the United States and Canada for as little as $670.



That represented a staggering discount. A first class round trip would usually cost around $16,000 and a business class flight between $4,000-6,000.



It took two days for Cathay to publicly acknowledge the error with the airline on Wednesday saying it would indeed honor the cheap fares.



"We made a mistake but we look forward to welcoming you on board with your ticket issued," the airline said on Twitter.



Travel blogger Wang Guanran said he was working in the early hours of New Year's Day when he spotted websites alerting people to the cheap flights around 5:00 am Hong Kong time.



In two hours he managed to snap up a business class and five first class flights.



"I was very lucky," he told AFP. "Most people in Hong Kong were sleeping after celebrating, they totally missed it."



