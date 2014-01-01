Cowboys rally past Seattle, Colts top Texans in playoffs

Dak Prescott rallied the Dallas Cowboys to an NFL playoff victory over Seattle on Saturday while Andrew Luck powered the Indianapolis Colts into the second round with a victory at Houston.



Prescott threw for 226 yards (206 meters) and a touchdown and ran for another score as the Cowboys edged visiting Seattle 24-22 while Luck had two touchdown passes in the Colts' 21-7 triumph over the Texans.



Ezekiel Elliott ran for 137 yards and a touchdown for Dallas as the Cowboys advanced to a second-round National Conference playoff game against either top seed New Orleans or the second-seeded Los Angeles Rams.



Dallas needed two fourth-quarter touchdowns and the best rushing day against the Seahawks by any club this season to subdue Seattle.



"This team, everything we've been though, we had so much confidence coming into this game and the confidence remains," Prescott said. "It's about how we compete against adversity and we just take off."



Prescott praised Elliott's punishing effort, saying, "He's a hell of a player and he always wants the ball. I'm thankful I have him."



Sunday's final first-round playoff matchups find defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia at Chicago and the Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore. A Chicago win sends the Bears to face the Rams and Dallas to New Orleans. If the Eagles advance, they would travel to top seed New Orleans and the Rams would host the Cowboys.



In the American Conference playoff opener, Luck completed 19 of 32 passes for 222 yards while Marlon Mack ran 24 times for 148 yards and a touchdown.



Indy's defensive unit snuffed out a late rally bid by the Texans and the Colts advanced to a second-round game next Saturday at the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs.



"We get another one next week and that excites me," Luck said. "It'll be fun. That's a great team. It should be a great game."



The Saints, Rams, Chiefs and New England Patriots - who face the Baltimore-Chargers winner - had first-round byes and will host second-round playoff games next weekend.



