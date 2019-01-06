Better employee benefits will stimulate festival shopping: analysts





A view of stores ahead of Spring Festival in January, 2017. Photo: VCG

China's central government has issued a notice to promote more benefits for employees during festivals, which may trigger a shopping spree ahead of the lunar Chinese New Year, which begins on February 5.Analyst said the notice was an unusual diversion from the implementation of the previous austerity rules, which aimed at reducing corruption. The government circular is to stimulate domestic consumption, which slowed along with the economy during 2018.The notice, jointly issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee and the State Council, China's cabinet, calls for normal benefits for rank and file staff at all Party and government institutions for the upcoming Spring Festival.The All-China Federation of Trade Unions has supported the central government's direction, calling for better benefits for Chinese civil servants during the coming Spring Festival, which would mark a shift from recent years' frugal seasons.For example, the Labor Union of East China's Fujian Province has increased the holiday gift by 500 yuan ($72.8) per employee to 1,800 yuan. Gifts can increase the sense of gain and happiness among Chinese civil servants, according to Luan Yue, the inspector at the rights and interests sector of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions."Improving festival benefits for staff at party and governmental institutions will prompt employees to consume and support the business of private enterprises," said Dong Dengxin, director of the Financial Securities Institute at Wuhan University of Science and Technology. He added that private-sector enterprises may follow lead of State-owned enterprises and government institutions in granting better benefits to China's vast workers, which might be a strong driving force to boost domestic consumption.Gift-giving during significant festivals has a long history in China as a way to stimulate consumption.During the 2018 Spring Festival, sales of retail and catering industries reached 900 billion yuan.China's retail sales rose 8.1 percent year-on-year in November, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, the slowest rate in 15 years.The People's Daily, in an editorial on Thursday, even criticized the incorrect step of cutting benefits to employees, saying some Party and government institutions misunderstood the government's policy and tightened benefits for employees."Most people don't care about the actual benefits -- what they want is a sense of belonging. The notice is the right way to bring the normal benefits back and sending 'warmth' to employees," the People's Daily said.After China implemented an eight-point austerity rules in December 2012, many institutions -- especially Party and government institutions -- reduced employee benefits. A human resources officer at a State-owned media organization confirmed that some benefits had been halted after the implementation of the eight-point austerity rules.Grassroots level civil servants have called the phenomenon "nude Spring Festival", hinting that their institutions no longer gave New Year gifts.A Beijing-based civil servant in a local government office told the Global Times that the total value of her gifts last Spring Festival was only 200 yuan, and the gifts included toilet paper and laundry supplies."If our institution sent me enough daily necessities, I could use the money saved to buy more clothes," she said, noting more consumption could be stimulated if the policy was implemented. She said she's looking forward to getting "abundant and diversified benefits" when the holiday rolls around next month.