Partial solar eclipse observed in China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/6 20:06:04

A partial solar eclipse is observed as the moon passes in front of the sun in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Junfeng)


 

A partial solar eclipse is observed as the moon passes in front of the sun in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)


 

A partial solar eclipse is observed as the moon passes in front of the sun in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)


 

A partial solar eclipse is observed as the moon passes in front of the sun in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)


 

A partial solar eclipse is observed as the moon passes in front of the sun in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)


 

