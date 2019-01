People enjoy winter sports at ski resorts in China

Citizens participate in a running race on snow at a ski resort in Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Chuanbao)

People enjoy themselves at Tuoshan Ski Resort in Qingzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Jilin)

