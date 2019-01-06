Atmosphere probes pass in-orbit reviews: report







China successfully launches the Gaofen-5 satellite on the Long March-4C carrier rocket at the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in North China's Shanxi Province, on May 9, 2018. Photo: Xinhua





Three key atmosphere probe payloads - Environment Monitoring Instrument, Environment Monitoring Instrument and Directional Polarization Camera - for China's Gaofen-5 remote sensing satellite have passed in-orbit reviews, the PLA Daily reported on Sunday.

The three devices will allow the satellite to receive information on the sensitive components in the atmosphere swiftly and accurately and on a global scale, while also analyzing the production, transmission and dissipation of the pollution sources on the surface of the Earth, the report said.

They shall play an active role in facilitating China's environmental monitor, emergency response and evaluation and planning work, and will help China free itself from foreign dependence when it comes to atmosphere monitoring and generate original data.

The Gaofen-5 satellite was launched using a Long March 4C rocket on May 9, 2018 from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in North China's Shanxi Province.

The satellite was designed to reflect the state of pollution in China by monitoring air pollutants, greenhouse gases and aerosols.



