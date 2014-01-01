Freight trains to Europe

The number of China-Europe freight trains rose significantly in Central China in 2018, authorities said.



According to the Zhengzhou International Hub Development and Construction Co, 752 such trains were launched between Zhengzhou, capital of Central China's Henan Province, and foreign cities last year, up 50 percent year-on-year.



The total weight of the goods was about 350,000 tons, with a combined value of more than $3.2 billion, according to the company.



In less than six years, a total of 1,760 trains ran between Zhengzhou and foreign cities, with about 850,000 tons of goods worth $8.5 billion transported.

