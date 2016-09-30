BMW to recall vehicles

German automaker BMW has announced a recall of 279 vehicles due to defects with the drive shafts, according to China's top market regulator.



The recall, which started on March 29, involves a portion of imported vehicles including M3 and M4 models made from June 29 to September 30, 2016, according to a statement on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation.



The defects may cause abnormal noises from the chassis or keep vehicles from being able to accelerate, resulting in safety risks, the regulator said.



The automaker will check all recalled vehicles and replace defective parts free of charge.

