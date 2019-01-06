TCL moves to reassure users after data collection report





A TCL stand in a home appliance mall in Shanghai in December 2018 Photo: VCG

Chinese technology conglomerate TCL is actively examining its popular weather app's privacy protection to reassure its users after The Wall Street Journal published a story claiming the app was collecting "too much user data" around the world, citing security experts.The newspaper reported on Wednesday that Weather Forecast, TCL's Android app that's been downloaded more than 10 million times from the Google Play store, has been collecting users' locations, email addresses and IMEI numbers, and uploading that information to servers in China, according to a research by Upstream Systems, a London-based security firm.The report said that TCL's app asks for data beyond the norm, such as IMEI numbers of phones and users' email addresses, and it suggested that users might be exposed to potential security risks by installing the app, citing US security analysts.A employee with TCL Communication Technology told the Global Times on Sunday on condition of anonymity that internal examinations and more secure validation of third-party software development kit access rights are ongoing, and there may be further statements based on the conclusions.The company has already pointed out several mistakes in the Wall Street Journal's report, saying the app had users' permission to collect the data, and that the database server is in the US instead of China, according to cankaoxiaoxi.com.Meanwhile, another weather app - this one in the US - is reportedly being sued for selling users' information to third parties.The city of Los Angeles has sued to stop the operator of The Weather Channel's mobile phone application from allegedly "covertly mining the private data of users and selling the information to third parties, including advertisers," Fox News reported on Saturday.Xiang Ligang, chief executive of telecom industry news site cctime.com, told the Global Times on Sunday that user privacy issues are common at foreign companies. As a company with good performances in foreign markets, TCL needs to do more to safeguard user security and eliminate users' concerns.