Nearly 5,000 fugitives netted in China's global anti-corruption manhunt

China's global anti-corruption manhunt saw the return of 4,997 fugitives from more than 120 countries and regions between 2014 and Nov. 30, 2018, latest official figures showed.



They included 1,015 people who used to be members of the Communist Party of China or employees at government agencies, according to central anti-corruption authorities.



During the same period, 10.51 billion yuan (1,530 million US dollars) in ill-gotten gains were recovered as a result of the manhunt.



Of the nearly 5,000 netted people, 56 were among the 100 fugitive criminal suspects who were on a "red notice" list and were most-wanted by China for their involvement in key corruption cases, the figures also showed.

