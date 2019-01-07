CPC issues work rules for disciplinary inspection organs

The General Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has issued work rules for disciplinary inspection organs.



The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection in January 2017 published pilot work rules to strengthen self-supervision, which has played an important role in regulating the power of disciplinary inspection and building an inspection and supervision team with loyalty, moral integrity and responsibility, says a circular issued along with the work rules.



The CPC Central Committee attaches great importance to the disciplinary inspection and supervisory work, and decided to upgrade the work rules as intra-Party regulations, the circular says.



The work rules have summarized the achievements of the disciplinary inspection and supervisory system reforms, and promoted full and rigorous governance over the Party, the circular notes.



It says discipline inspection and supervisory authorities at all levels should firmly implement the work rules, strengthen self-constrains, show zero tolerance for enforcement personnel's violations of the Party rules or laws.



It also says the inspection and supervisory organs should have the courage to fight on major issues of principle and be open to both internal oversight and public supervision.

