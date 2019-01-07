China-Gambia relations see rapid development on all fronts: Chinese FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) meets with his Gambian counterpart Mamadou Tangara in Banjul, capital of Gambia, Jan. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

China and Gambia have seen rapid development on all fronts in their relations since the resumption of diplomatic ties more than two years ago, said visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday.During the meeting with his Gambian counterpart Mamadou Tangara, Wang said China and Gambia have restored exchanges in various fields and achieved notable results in cooperation on major infrastructure projects, enabling the bilateral friendship to take root among the two peoples.Facts have proved that resuming bilateral diplomatic relations fully conforms with the fundamental interests of Gambia and its people, the universal consensus on the one-China principle and the common aspiration for unity and cooperation by the Chinese and African peoples, Wang said.The Chinese foreign minister said Gambia's reaffirmed commitment to the one-China policy will help lay a firm political foundation for a comprehensive and healthy development of bilateral ties. He said the two countries should further increase mutual trust as well as mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests.China and Gambia should step up communication and coordination to implement the major consensus between leaders of the two countries and the results from the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit, Wang said.In this respect, he suggested that Gambia combine the China-Africa cooperation initiatives proposed at the FOCAC Beijing Summit with its national development plans and find priorities, so as to push for progress in various fields of bilateral cooperation to benefit both sides.Wang noted that China-Africa cooperation in essence is South-South cooperation, and the China-Africa efforts towards common development and prosperity will help promote equality and peace in the world.China is willing to do everything within its power to help with the economic and social development in Gambia and other African countries based on Africa's realities and actual needs, he said.For his part, Tangara thanked China for its help in Gambia's economic development and improvement of people's livelihood while voicing the hope that Wang's visit would lead to a closer bilateral relationship.The Gambian foreign minister said Gambia firmly adheres to the one-China policy, and will support China on various international occasions as well as on issues of core interest, pushing further development of bilateral ties on the right track.He said Gambia is ready to strengthen communication with China at various levels, enhance mutual trust and promote cooperation in fields like economy, energy and technology.Tangara said the major cooperation initiatives proposed at the FOCAC Beijing Summit showed China truly addresses the concerns of African countries and supports their efforts to enhance their own capabilities in national development.While praising China as a leader in defending multilateralism and the interests of developing countries amid the headwinds of unilateralism in the world, the minister said his country is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China in various international affairs.