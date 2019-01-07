Orthodox Christmas celebrated across world

People burn dried oak branches as a traditional ceremony on the Orthodox Christmas Eve in front of the St. Sava Serbian Orthodox church in Belgrade, Serbia, on Jan. 6, 2019. Orthodox Christians in Serbia celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7 according to the Julian calendar. (Xinhua/Predrag Milosavljevic)

People burn dried oak branches during a traditional ceremony in front of the Old Orthodox Church in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Jan. 6, 2019. The Orthodox worshipers celebrate Christmas in accordance with the Julian calendar on Jan. 7. (Xinhua/Nedim Grabovica)

