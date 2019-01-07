New Fuxing high-speed train to be put into use before Spring Festival travel rush

Workers check a CR200J train at the China Railway Shanghai Group Co., ltd. in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 6, 2019. The CR200J train, with a centralized power system that runs 160-km-per-hour, will be put into use before the Spring Festival travel rush in 2019.(Xinhua/Chen Fei)

Workers check a CR200J train at the China Railway Shanghai Group Co., ltd. in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 6, 2019. The CR200J train, with a centralized power system that runs 160-km-per-hour, will be put into use before the Spring Festival travel rush in 2019.(Xinhua/Chen Fei)

Workers check a CR200J train at the China Railway Shanghai Group Co., ltd. in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 6, 2019. The CR200J train, with a centralized power system that runs 160-km-per-hour, will be put into use before the Spring Festival travel rush in 2019.(Xinhua/Chen Fei)

Photo taken on Jan. 6, 2019 shows the dining carriage of a CR200J train at the China Railway Shanghai Group Co., ltd. in Shanghai, east China. The CR200J train, with a centralized power system that runs 160-km-per-hour, will be put into use before the Spring Festival travel rush in 2019.(Xinhua/Chen Fei)

Photo taken on Jan. 6, 2019 shows the sitting carriage of a CR200J train at the China Railway Shanghai Group Co., ltd. in Shanghai, east China. The CR200J train, with a centralized power system that runs 160-km-per-hour, will be put into use before the Spring Festival travel rush in 2019.(Xinhua/Chen Fei)

Photo taken on Jan. 6, 2019 shows the couching carriage of a CR200J train at the China Railway Shanghai Group Co., ltd. in Shanghai, east China. The CR200J train, with a centralized power system that runs 160-km-per-hour, will be put into use before the Spring Festival travel rush in 2019.(Xinhua/Chen Fei)

Workers check a CR200J train at the China Railway Shanghai Group Co., ltd. in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 6, 2019. The CR200J train, with a centralized power system that runs 160-km-per-hour, will be put into use before the Spring Festival travel rush in 2019.(Xinhua/Chen Fei)

Workers check a CR200J train at the China Railway Shanghai Group Co., ltd. in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 6, 2019. The CR200J train, with a centralized power system that runs 160-km-per-hour, will be put into use before the Spring Festival travel rush in 2019.(Xinhua/Chen Fei)