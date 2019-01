In pics: Anchang ancient town in Shaoxing, E China's Zhejiang

People take a boat in Anchang ancient town in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 6, 2019. Having a history of over 1,000 years, Anchang ancient town has preserved traditional folk customs of China. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Preserved food are hung on a street in Anchang ancient town in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 6, 2019. Having a history of over 1,000 years, Anchang ancient town has preserved traditional folk customs of China. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People take boats in Anchang ancient town in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 6, 2019. Having a history of over 1,000 years, Anchang ancient town has preserved traditional folk customs of China. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People take a boat in Anchang ancient town in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 6, 2019. Having a history of over 1,000 years, Anchang ancient town has preserved traditional folk customs of China. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People take a boat in Anchang ancient town in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 6, 2019. Having a history of over 1,000 years, Anchang ancient town has preserved traditional folk customs of China. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Traditional opera is staged in Anchang ancient town in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 6, 2019. Having a history of over 1,000 years, Anchang ancient town has preserved traditional folk customs of China. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People take a boat in Anchang ancient town in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 6, 2019. Having a history of over 1,000 years, Anchang ancient town has preserved traditional folk customs of China. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People take a boat in Anchang ancient town in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 6, 2019. Having a history of over 1,000 years, Anchang ancient town has preserved traditional folk customs of China. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Preserved food are hung on a street in Anchang ancient town in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 6, 2019. Having a history of over 1,000 years, Anchang ancient town has preserved traditional folk customs of China. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People take a boat in Anchang ancient town in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 6, 2019. Having a history of over 1,000 years, Anchang ancient town has preserved traditional folk customs of China. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People take photos in Anchang ancient town in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 6, 2019. Having a history of over 1,000 years, Anchang ancient town has preserved traditional folk customs of China. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)